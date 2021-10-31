Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family are having a gala time in Rajasthan. The actor has shared a glimpse of her family vacation on social media as she unwinds with 'love of her life.'

Last Tuesday, Kareena was spotted at Kaleena airport in Mumbai with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and kids. Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her family vacation in Rajasthan on social media.

The actor has shared a picture of herself "Hanging around" donning denim pants and a white t-shirt. She has also shared Taimur's picture from what appears to be a heritage hotel and wrote "with the love of my life" and concluded it with a heart emoji.

Kareena's Sunday is "bun day in Rajasthan" as a picture of her shadow casting on the wall shows.

This is Saifeena's third family vacation in three months. In August, the couple flew to the Maldives to ring in Saif's 51st birthday in the Maldives. In a month's time, they took a flight back to the holiday paradise again to ring in Kareena's birthday and now, the Khans are relaxing in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also venturing into production with a film that she will feature in and co-produce with Ekta Kapoor.