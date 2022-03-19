Hyderabad (Telangana): Global star Priyanka Chopra on Friday celebrated Holi with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old actor shared pictures and videos featuring her and Nick having a gala time as they celebrated festivals of colours with family and friends. The

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a video from their Holi party and gave a glimpse of their 'lit Holi' celebrations. From dousing each other in colours to throwing water balloons and even using water guns, Priyanka celebrated her Indian roots in the heart of America. Going by the visuals, NickYanka certainly threw an amazing Holi bash for their near and dear ones.

This is the duo's first Holi after welcoming their first child via surrogacy, earlier this year. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate." Reportedly, they have welcomed a baby girl.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her 'lit Holi' with Nick Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, The Matrix Resurrections. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, Citadel. She has also wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan. Priyanka is all set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film Ending Things. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.