Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan wedding has invited greater public scrutiny. The anticipation is skyrocketing as the couple is rigorously trying to safeguard their big moment from the eye of the media. Given the buzz around VicKat wedding, the couple has been offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.

If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are being lured by a leading OTT platform to sell the footage of their wedding festivities which are spread over December 7 to 9.

Selling off the wedding footage and images to magazines as well as channels is a trend in the West. According to reports, the streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

On a related note, a similar offer was made to Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018. DeepVeer, however, declined the hefty amount to keep their biggest moment private to themselves.

DeepVeer moment from their 2018 wedding at at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy

Following the trend in the West, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joans had reportedly sold rights of their wedding for a whopping USD 2.5 million (18 crores). Priyanka and Nick's grand wedding at majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the heavily monetised weddings ever.

A still from NickYanka's wedding

If Vicky and Katrina agree to sell off wedding footage rights, the couple will break the record of Nickyanka whose cross-ethnicity wedding had sent waves across the world.