Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has taken over webloids and social media. The VicKat hashtag has topped the trends as fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the actors as husband and wife. The frenzy around the Vicky-Katrina wedding is at its peak and despite strict restrictions, a video from the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, has made its way to social media.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple has refrained from addressing the dating and consequently the wedding rumours. Hence ambiguity around VicKat relationship resulted in the piqued interest of fans in the actor's wedding.

The couple has been trying hard to keep their big moment away from constant media scrutiny. A video from inside the wedding venue, however, has surfaced online - need we say it has gone viral?

The leaked video from inside the Vicky-Katrina wedding venue is out wherein performers are dancing to the soulful Sufi song Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar. The video also gives a glimpse of how mesmerizing Six Senses Fort looks as it is illuminated for VicKat wedding.

As reported earlier, the couple will have a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by Haldi ceremony on Wednesday Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like Sehrabandi are scheduled. The couple will take phere at 3 pm on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.