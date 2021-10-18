Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to opt for a digital detox for some time. On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and posted a note that read, "Time to disappear." Arjun's post hinted at his break from social media.

Also, according to a trade source, Arjun wants to give his full attention to Ek Villain Returns shoot. "He is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next 4-5 days till he doesn't finish this important shooting sequence," the source added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The upcoming project also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Arjun's upcoming work is a great mix of masala commercials and genre-bending entertainers. The actor, who is proud of his slate and credits the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) for changing the course of his career, is in a great place careerwise. Ek Villain Returns aside, the actor will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut directorial Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer.

