Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday took social media by storm as she debuted her trendy new haircut. Revealing how it happened, the actor has dropped a video on her Instagram handle and said the hairstylist Abdul Wahid was more scared than her shaving her long locks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhadkan star posted a video wherein she is seen getting her trendy undercut buzz haircut. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "How it happened!!!!💇‍♀️ @wahid246 was more scared than I was!!!"

Shilpa's comment section is filled with fans asking "Why did you do this?" Few of her followers even inquired if she had any mannat which has come to fruition. The actor, however, has not revealed what prompted her to try the bold haircut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after judging Super Dancer 4, Shilpa is all set to join India's Got Talent as a judge, along with popular musician-rapper Badshah. The reality show will air on Sony TV this year. Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like Super Dancer, Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the big screen, the actor also has Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia ready for release.