Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for following a strict fitness regime. The actor often shares videos and pictures from her sweat sessions to inspire her followers on Instagram. In her latest reel, Samantha is seen taking up the level-up challenge.

On Tuesday, Samantha dropped a video on Instagram wherein she is seen crushing calories in the gym. Following the instructions of her trainer Junaid Shaikh, Samantha is nailing the squat game. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote: "Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN 🤓🔥."

The actor further asked her followers to take up the challenge and wrote, "When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you 😜 .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge." The actor also made her glam team take up the challenge and posted videos of her makeup artist Avni Rambhia, hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar and stylist Preetham Jukalker on Instagram Stories.

Despite having a torrid year on the personal front, Samantha seems to have started 2022 with hope, kindness, and positivity as her new year post spoke of being grateful, stronger, wiser and kinder.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear in Gunasekhar's directorial Shaakunthalam, while she has a couple of multilingual movies in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood movie titled The Arrangements Of Love on her list. The actor is said to have signed an untitled film produced by actor Taapsee Pannu.