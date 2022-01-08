Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak is known. The actor, who keeps sharing pictures and videos from her training sessions, is back to the grind working on her 'form.'

From lifting over 100 kilos to nailing parkour stunts or undergoing grueling workouts just so that she can relish samosa, Samantha is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. In her latest videos on Instagram, The Family Man 2 actor is seen indulging in some serious weightlifting squats.

On Saturday, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos wherein she is seen getting trained by Junaid Shaikh. Sharing the videos, Samantha wrote, "Go low or go home...back to basics @junaid.shaikh88 correcting my form."

Earlier this week, Samantha spoke about the importance of mental strength and her intent to be a strong person following setbacks in her personal life. Ever since she announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, her Instagram quotes are being decoded by her fans and followers, and the 'cryptic' posts make headlines as well.

On the work front, Samantha is busy prepping for her upcoming big ventures, one of which is rumoured to be a Hindi web series to be created by the Raj-DK duo of The Family Man fame. The actor is also said to be signing up Taapsee Pannu's upcoming production venture.