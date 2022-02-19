New Delhi: South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled Project K with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

Big B too heaped praise on his co-star, as they completed their first shot together. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 79-year-old actor praised Prabhas by writing, "... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!"

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of Project K with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Film City is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.