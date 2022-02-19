Project K: Prabhas reveals how it feels after completing 'first shot' with Big B, latter reacts
Updated on: 45 minutes ago
New Delhi: South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled Project K with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.
Big B too heaped praise on his co-star, as they completed their first shot together. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 79-year-old actor praised Prabhas by writing, "... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!"
T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022
For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of Project K with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Film City is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.