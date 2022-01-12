Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush is known. While the leading man has a repute of being an introvert while on the set, Kriti, however, managed to get Prabhas talking while working on Adipurush.

Before making a splash in Bollywood with Heropanti, Kriti began her career with 2014 released Telugu film Nenokkadine featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead. After another Telugu film Dohchay in 2015, Kriti completely shifted her focus on shaping her career in Hindi cinema. Her acquaintance with the Telugu language, however, came in handy as it apparently helped her to break the ice with Prabhas while shooting for Adipurush.

Revealing her experience of working with Prabhas, the Mimi actor in her recent interview said: "Prabhas is nice. I had a perception that he is shy. We were shooting for a montage and had no dialogues. So I started talking to him in between takes about Telugu. And he started talking. Om (director) wondered how I got him talking."

Meanwhile, Kriti will be seen in five films in 2022 all of which belong to different genres thereby allowing her to push the boundaries with her work.

Adipurush aside, next on the cards for the actor are several big-ticket releases like Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.