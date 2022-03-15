Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, has shared an interesting update from her upcoming film Brahmastra. On her special day, Alia has introduced her character Isha from the film which will feature her for the first time alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a short but captivating video clip from Brahmastra. The video showcases many moods of Alia's character Isha from the film. Introducing her character Isha from Brahmastar, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday to me 🙃. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha...Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️ #brahmastra."

Ayan's magnum opus, the Brahmastra trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of Brahmastra are due in 2024 and 2026.