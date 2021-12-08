Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who will be tying the knot on December 9 are likely to skip their honeymoon due to work commitments. The couple will be resuming shoots soon after the wedding.

Vicky and Katrina did not take a break before their wedding. While Vicky was busy with Laxman Utekar's upcoming romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan, Katrina too was working till days before she jetted off to Rajasthan for the wedding.

On the personal and professional front, Vicky and Katrina are in a good space. The actors have multiple projects at the various stages of production. Hence, taking a break for a honeymoon after their Rajasthan wedding is apparently unlikely to happen.

According to reports, Vicky will be going back to shoot for the film with Sara which is a small-town love story based in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and will be released later next year.

For Katrina, her first shoot after the wedding will be for a film with Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi which is reportedly titled Merry Christmas. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.