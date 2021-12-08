Hyderabad (Telangana): The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan has been bustling with activities as wedding festivities of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kickstarted from yesterday. After a grand Sangeet, the Haldi ceremony will take place on Wednesday.

After a night of fun, music and dance, Vicky and Katrina are all set for their Haldi ceremony. According to reports, the Haldi ceremony will commence from 11:30 am today.

Rituals commence at decked-up Fort Barwara

Yesterday mehndi from Rajasthan's Sojat town was applied on Katrina's hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

The Sangeet ceremony was held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal. A platform was built on a rock for the purpose, giving a pristine look to the venue where the lawn was decorated on the lines of an open theatre.

Sources confirmed that Rajasthani and Punjabi songs were played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities.

Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali will also perform in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Many other film stars also reached the venue on Wednesday to attend the much-anticipated wedding on December 9.