Hyderabad (Telangana): The chatter around Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding gathered momentum mid this year but it seems the reports were nothing but smoke without fire. As the couple has headed off to ring in New Year together reports about their impending wedding have resurfaced online.

From scouting for their wedding venue in Rajasthan to following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to tie the knot in Italy, reports of Ranbir and Alia's have been rounds for a long. While the actors are yet to announce their wedding plans, the latest reports attributing delays in their wedding to Ranbir have emerged.

Alia is very much willing to take her relationship with Ranbir to the next level, a webloid report suggests. It is however Ranbir's laid-back approach that is not taking things forward. Revealing the reason behind Ranbir-Alia's wedding being pushed for so long, a webloid quoted a director, who has worked closely with Alia, saying that she is ready to marry any time "but Ranbir wants their relationship to go on the way it is."

Contrary to the latest reports, the Barfi! actor, however, in one of his earlier interviews said that he and Alia would have been married by now had there been no pandemic.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious sci-fi drama Brahmastra. The film is a trilogy and the first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026.