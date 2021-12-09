Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of SS Rajamouli's ambitious film RRR was released in Mumbai on Thursday. At the trailer launch event, Alia Bhatt who is also part of the impressive ensemble cast was left stumped by a query that chalked the film's name up to her beau Ranbir Kapoor's initial.

Alia attended RRR trailer launch donning a red saree. The actor added a glamour quotient to the dais which was also graced by film's director SS Rajamoui, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Film's title being RRR, during the interaction with the media at the trailer launch, Alia was asked "If the letter R is her lucky charm?" The question elicited hooting and cheers from the audience while it also made Alia's co-stars Ajay Devgan and Jr NTR and Rajamouli laugh.

READ | Ranbir's lucky number etched on Alia's ring, Ayushmann dubs post 'pure art'

After a few moments of silence and blushing Alia regained her composure and said, "I'm stumped. I don't have an answer to that. I'm trying to be intelligent but don't have a good answer." She then accepted that the letter R is her lucky charm but so is her initial.

Meanwhile, the RRR trailer depicting pre-Independence era is packed with great visuals. Looking at the trailer, it seems that Rajamouli will manage to set the bar higher when the film will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.