San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed in a reply to a Twitter user that the micro-blogging platform will increase its existing tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000.

It all began when a user asked Musk, "Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?" on the micro-blogging platform. To this, Musk replied "Yes". Several users expressed their concerns on the platform post Musk's revelation.

A user said, "It would be a big mistake. Twitter's purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost," another commented, "4000? That's an essay, not a tweet."

Also read: Microsoft ends support for Edge on Windows 7, 8.1

While on Sunday, Twitter started to roll out 'Community Notes' to all users globally. According to the company, "Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets."

"Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet," it added.

Meanwhile, Musk on Monday called all the bots on the micro-blogging platform to attack him. He wrote, "Calling all bots & spams. Please attack me!"