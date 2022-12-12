San Francisco: Microsoft has announced the end of support date for Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. The company has also ended support for Microsoft Edge WebView2 for both operating systems. WebView2 is a developer control for embedding web content in applications.

Both operating systems will end support for Edge on January 10, 2023, according to the blogpost. Moreover, Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending, so users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use the browser. "We also encourage developers to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

"We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support on January 10th, 2023," it added. However, Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems.

While Microsoft Edge and Webview2 Runtime versions 109 and earlier will continue to work on these operating systems, those versions will not receive new features, future security updates, or bug fixes, said the blogpost. (IANS)

