San Francisco: The new chief of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that no banned Twitter accounts will be restored before a review by new "content moderation council." "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," his tweet read. In a later tweet, he clarified that no changes have been made to Twitter’s content moderation policies.

The Tesla CEO brought out angst among Twitter users when he tweeted "Let the good times roll" shortly after taking charge. Sources suggested that Elon Musk might remain the interim CEO at present but may eventually cede the role in the longer term. In a statement on Thursday, Musk said: "The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

On Wednesday, Musk entered Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, carrying a sink. The video of that incident which he shared on Twitter garnered massive views over the internet. He wrote, "let that sink in!" Furthermore, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit" shortly after he hinted at going forward with the Twitter acquisition deal.