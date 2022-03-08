New Delhi: India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti speaking at the Security Council on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine said, "We are deeply concerned that despite our appeal to both sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise."

Expressing New Delhi's concern over the safety of stranded Indian students in Sumy, envoy TS Tirumurti said that the safe corridor for stranded Indians did not emerge despite New Delhi urging both Russia and Ukraine to permit such a corridor.

"It is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence,” the envoy told the UNSC. “Our Prime Minister once again spoke to the leaders of both the countries on March 7 and reiterated our call for an immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” the envoy said.

“We have also reiterated our urgent demand for the safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians, including Indian nationals, remaining in Ukraine. We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated pleas to both the sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumi did not materialise,” he said.

Speaking about India's evacuation plan, Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. More than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring the Indian nationals home, he said.

"We have also assisted nationals from other countries, who approached us, in their return to their respective countries. And we will remain open to doing so in the coming days" adds envoy Tirumurti. He further said India has sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. and these include medicines, tents, water storage tanks, amongst other relief materials.