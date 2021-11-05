Washington: Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the US government's vaccine mandate, leading some Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security. Several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated as of late October, said US Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Some agencies in the 18-member intelligence community had as much as 40% of their workforce unvaccinated, Stewart said, citing information the administration has provided to the committee but not released publicly. He declined to identify the agencies because full information on vaccination rates was classified.

While many people will likely still get vaccinated before the administration's Nov. 22 deadline for civilian workers, resistance to the mandate could leave major agencies responsible for national security without some personnel. Intelligence officers are particularly hard to replace due to the highly specialised work they do and the difficulties of completing security clearance checks.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined several requests to provide figures for the intelligence community. The office also would not say what contingency plans are in place in case officers are taken off work due to not complying with the mandate. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines declined at a hearing last week to disclose what percentage of the workforce had been vaccinated but said we are not anticipating that it is going to be an issue for the mission. There are an estimated 100,000 employees in the intelligence community.

The vaccination rates provided by Stewart are mostly higher than those of the general US population. About 70% of American adults are fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Stewart called on the administration to approve more exemptions for people on medical, religious and other grounds, and delay any terminations of intelligence officers.

My question is what's the impact on national security if we do that? Stewart said. You're potentially firing thousands of people on the same day. And it's not like you put an ad on Craigslist and have people apply by Thursday. President Joe Biden has issued several mandates to boost the vaccination rate in the US affecting federal employees, contractors and health care workers.

The White House has credited those mandates with driving up vaccination rates and reducing deaths from a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 people in the US and 5 million people worldwide. Federal regulators and independent health experts have certified that the available vaccines are safe. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that from April to July, unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalised and 11 times more likely to die of Covid-19.

Federal employees who aren't vaccinated or haven't received an exemption by Nov. 22 could face a suspension of 14 days or fewer, followed by possible dismissal. The General Services Administration has advised agencies that the unique operational needs of agencies and the circumstances affecting a particular employee may warrant departure from these guidelines if necessary. Steve Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies, said the vaccine mandate was still relatively new and he expected the numbers to change before the administration's cut-off.

Morrison said that as intelligence agencies broadly work with unvaccinated employees, they're going to have to show some flexibility around the margins without compromising away the basic strategy and goals. Getting control over this pandemic in the United States requires getting to a much higher level of vaccine coverage, Morrison said. It's a matter of national security.

