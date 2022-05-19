Hyderabad (Telangana): The Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the paparazzi's delight. The couple gets papped from their homes to the sets of their shows. The latest video of Tejasswi and Karan from their shopping date is doing rounds of the social media wherein the Naagin 6 star is seen apologising to Karan.

On Wednesday, Karan and Tejasswi stepped out for shopping together in Mumbai. Everything apparently went well until Tejasswi approached Karan's car. The actor in an attempt to escape paps was seemingly in hurry to get inside the car and in the process, she rammed Karan's car door into a tree while opening it.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner seemed so apologetic and repeatedly said sorry to her boyfriend who with levity asked her if she had damaged his car door. Latest they did pose for the photogs together. Tejasswi, however, was apparently worried if she has actually caused any harm to Karan's car.

For unversed, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship in the house was full of ups and downs but the couple is going strong ever since they came out of the show. They made several appearances together and featured in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai which came out in March.

