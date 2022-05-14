Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has all the reason to cheer up as he finally has registered his dream house in Bandra, Mumbai. As per the media reports the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view.

The apartment is close to the Bandra Reclamation area. The flat comes with a private lift and swimming pool. The price of the flat is above Rs 20 crore. According to a source: "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs 20 crore."

A picture of Karan Kundrra from outside the municipal registration office has gone viral. He is seen dressed in a pair of denims and a checked shirt. It seems as if one of his fans has clicked his picture. On Saturday, Karan took to his Instagram to share a video from his new property. Soon after Karan shared the video, his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash commented, "Ssooo proud ❤️❤️❤️," on his post.

While the actor's chemistry with actor Tejasswi is getting all the love from his fans, he is also getting attention as a host on Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also got appreciation from Ektaa R Kapoor for his performance as a jailor in her show Lock Upp. The actor is also doing a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and he recently made an appearance on Khatra Khatra show with Jacqueline Fernandez.

