Hyderabad: The famed TV actress 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently at the peak of her career. After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she got the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Naagin-6'. Since then, she has constantly been in the headlines and her fans have simply loved her work. After all her hard work till now, she is back in the headlines after buying Audi, an expensive and luxury car. The actress has also shared a video of the test drive of this car on social media.

The discussion of Tejasswi's new car is in full swing on social media. The actress bought a white colour Audi Q7 from a showroom in Mumbai, the cost of which is Rs 1 crore. Tejasswi had taken along her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, to buy the car. The couple could not stay away for long from the paparazzi and the pictures went viral, when paparazzi spotted them.

Tejasswi Prakash poses with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, with her new car.

Tejasswi followed all the rituals and got pooja done before she drove the car out of the showroom. She also broke a coconut as a part of the ritual. After this, Tejasswi also posted pictures one her social media with her new car and her fans poured in wishes, congratulating her.

Tejasswi Prakash performing rituals.

Tejasswi Prakash breaks coconut as a part of ritual.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently playing the lead role in the TV serial Naagin-6. She gained fame after winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and that is when she also met her beau, Karan Kundrra, in the house of Bigg Boss. Their relationship has now grown stronger and the couple seems to be madly in love with each other. Karan and Tejasswi have been spotted together many times on vacation, lunch and dinner dates. Rumors have that the couple is now also planning to get married.

