Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in a sticky spot when she'd be given a choice between prize money of Rs 25 lakh and her friend Ankit Gupta.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Priyanka is seen sitting in the confession room while other housemates see her on the television. The voice of Bigg Boss tells her that she can bring back the lost prize money but if she chooses it, then her friend Ankit will be evicted from the house.

She seems to be in a fix as the voice of Bigg Boss is seen giving a countdown. Others pin their hope as they see Priyanka making a choice. Friend-turned-foe Archana Gautam claps as she is happy to see Priyanka in an uncomfortable position. The caption for the clip read: 'Ankit ya, 25 lakh - kya choose karegi Priyanka iss baar?"

Udaariyaan actors Priyanka and Ankit entered Bigg Boss 16 as best friends and they maintained that friendship on the show. However, recently, they developed some serious differences over which Priyanka broke down in the confession room. She was seen crying in the show.

Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: "I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit's case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not."

In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them. It all started with Ankit's statement about Priyanka where he said that she does everything for the game only and this doesn't go well with her.