Hyderabad (Telangana): It's only been two days since Bigg Boss 16 premiered and the house is already gearing up to find its next Bigg Boss couple, seemingly. In the latest promo, the housemates are seen being curious about the bond between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Udaariyaan stars Priyanka and Ankit share a strong bond which is visible on Bigg Boss 16. The ardent fans of Fatejo aka Priyanka and Ankit are very excited to see them in Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, their chemistry is being noticed by a few housemates who have also squeezed Ankit if anything is brewing between them.

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen asking Ankit, "What's the status? Is there anything beyond friendship?" To which he replies, "We both are very clear. She wants a future and I...certainly don't want it." Gautam Vig, who too was in the gym area with Nimrit and Ankit, chimed in saying "She has that likeness...softness for you." The promo ends on Ankit who is seen saying, "We are so good with each other that we don't think about all these things."

Meanwhile, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik was seen blushing when actor Tina Datta said that she would like to date him. Of course in jest, but when Tina said "You have got amazing cheeks and I love your smile also," Abdu was left blushing. When Tina said, "You are cute," Abdu returned the compliment with "You cute," which made the Uttaran actor go "Awww."

On a related note, one exciting detail that has come to the fore is that Weekend Ka Vaar isn't actually going to come on the weekend! For BB16, the Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Friday and Saturday every week instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday.