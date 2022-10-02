Hyderabad (Telangana): The entertainingly controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss season 16. As the host introduces the new season and asks viewers to "expect the most unexpected", he assures them that this season is going to be different and it won't be easy to guess what's going to happen next.

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss in its 16th season will see a new set of celebrity contestants who will stay in the extravagant house styled as a vintage circus.

Bigg Boss 16 circus theme:

Designed by filmmaker Omung Kumar of Mary Kom fame and his wife Vanitha, the house has been designed as a circus and has 'welcome to the circus' written at the entrance. Omung and Vanita said the reason behind the circus theme is to show how one can overcome barriers and hardships while entertaining the crowd. Like its recent seasons, the Bigg Boss set is erected at Filmcity in suburban Mumbai this time as well with 98 cameras watching every move of the participants.

Shehnaaz Gill sends a video message for Sajid Khan:

Filmmaker, comedian and actor Sajid Khan, whose was last heard in connection with the #MeToo controversy that rocked the entertainment world some years ago, has now entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sajid is known for his movies Housefull and Housefull 2, and also for his roles in Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Main Hoon Na and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

After coming on to the stage, Sajid told Salman Khan that he has been sitting at home for four years and he now wants to develop a bond with the audience once again through this show. He revealed that he is open to do all tasks and try to be humble and polite inside the house. Sajid said his sister, famous choreographer and director Farah Khan, had advised him to show his real side on the show. Shehnaaz Gill, meanwhile, sent a video message for him saying that he should have a lot of fun and not fight. Sajid said Shehnaaz is like a younger sister to him.

Salman Khan praises Sumbul Touqeer

Salman introduced Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer as the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16. She impressed him with her simplicity and her ability to mimic people. Sumbul told Salman that she is scared of his Weekend Ka Vaar avatar and mimicked the way he takes the contestants to task. Salman praised her and said no one could mimic him so well.

Salman appreciated Sumbul for her upbringing. Post her entry, many fans took to Twitter and called her a "complete package". A few even predicted that she will be the "finalist".

Shalin Bhanot wishes to host a reality show like Salman Khan

TV actor Shalin Bhanot, who is well-known for his negative role in Naagin, was the third contestant to join the Bigg Boss 16 house. He amazed the host with his dance moves and also shared with him his wish to host the reality show. He also said he doesn't know how to cook, to which Salman replied that Bigg Boss will now make sure he learns to cook inside the house.

The host then asked Shalin if he knew how to clean the house. Shalin replied with a 'No'. Salman responded by saying Shalin would have to do all this inside the house. Shalin added that many people interpret him differently, but he is the complete opposite of the negative character he plays in Naagin.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia calls Salman Khan heartbreaker:

Salman then went on to introduce Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of Chhoti Sardarni fame as the first contestant. A lawyer when she's not on the screen, Nimrit engaged in banter with the host and accused him of "breaking hearts" by "not being shirtless" on the show. She also said that apart from being shirtless in movies, he should host Weekend Ka Waar in the same condition.

She also recalled a childhood incident and revealed how she met Salman in Ladakh when she was in Class VII and took a picture with him, which made her popular in school. She always called him her "lucky charm".

Archana Gautam's says her dream is to marry a politician

Actor, model and politician Archana Gauram joined Bigg Boss 16 and she informed the host, superstar Salman Khan, she wants to marry a politician. Gautam had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district.

She also held forth on what she expects from her partner. Archana said she dreams of her lover holding her from behind when she's in the kitchen cooking. Talking about her dream with the host, she recreated it with actor and fellow contestant Gautam Singh.

Archana, who was named Miss Bikini India 2018, has also worked in Bollywood and her first movie was Great Grand Masti. Salman said she has joined the show so that with the popularity she is going to garner here, she can win the next election she contests.

The contestants for the new season also include Uttaran star Tina Datta, her co-star from the same show Sreejita De, and Tajikistani singer-musician Abdu Rozik. The other contestants include actors Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Stage performer Gor Nagori, Shiv Thakre, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Manya Singh, the runner-up of Miss India 2020, Bhojpuri actor Soundarya Sharma, and rapper MC Stan are also locked up in the Bigg Boss 16 house.