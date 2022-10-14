Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped into Bigg Boss 16, controversies have shrouded the reality show. There were reports claiming that the #MeToo accused will be shown the exit door in the coming week, however, new reports say that he will remain in the house.

Sajid has been accused of sexual misconduct by many including Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra. He has been accused of sexual assault allegations which include flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, and watching porn in front of women.

Khan, who has been accused of sexual assault allegations, is currently a contestant on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. His presence in the show has angered many over how the makers could invite him to be a part of the show when no legal process has been followed to bring Sajid to justice.

Earlier reports stated that Colors has decided to oust Sajid while Salman continued to fight as he has a good bond with his sister Farah Khan. Reports also claimed that Sajid will have to make his exit from the reality show within a week. The latest buzz around Sajid's stay in the show, however, suggests otherwise.

"All these are mere rumours and there's no truth to it. There's no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16's house, he's there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as personal vendetta against him," a webloid quoted a source close to the show saying.

Earlier, Mandana Karimi, who had levelled charges against Sajid during the #MeToo movement, said in an interview that she was not interested in working in Bollywood any longer because Sajid had been given a place on the show. Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra also questioned the makers of the show about Sajid's entry. Urfi Javed slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid's controversial entry into the show.