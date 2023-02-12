Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is finally here. The season began with a bang in October and is hosted by Superstar Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss 16, top five finalist includes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. According to social media users, Bigg Boss fans are discussing Priyanka Chahar winning the show.

The most shocking elimination of the season. MC Stan has been eliminated from the house and is out of the winning race. The two finalists Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare are in the race for the finale. TV star Shalin Bhanot got evicted in the fifth spot and Archana Gautam got eliminated in the fourth spot. Tajik star Abdu Rozik, on the grand finale of "Bigg Boss 16", shared that he will now be going for "Big Brother".Salman, while welcoming Abdu on the show said that he heard the social media sensation and singer has been approached, for "Big Brother".To which, Abdu says yes. Abdu's friends from the show and other housemates express happiness and surprise. Salman then says he will make NRI friends and will forget his Indian friends, Abdu replies "No, sir. I am never forgetting".The "Dabangg" star then says: "You will make both Tajikistan and India both proud." The top five finalists of "Big Boss 16" had an emotional moment right before the grand finale began on Sunday as their mothers came into the house to give their children "aashirvaad". Shalin, Shiv, Priyanka, Archana, and MC Stan were assembled in the house when the voice of Bigg Boss made the announcement that someone have come to give their best wishes. Archana got emotional after seeing her mother after 130 days in the house. As their mothers entered the house, the mothers fed their children curd and sugar for good luck.