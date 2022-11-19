Mumbai: After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of Bigg Boss had to intervene. After Stan and Shalin's fight, housemates were discussing who was wrong between the two. They even discussed if any of them should be ousted from the reality show.

The voice of Bigg Boss called Tina, Shalin and Stan into the confession room. Bigg Boss tried to pacify things between Stan and Shalin. Once Stan and Tina walked out of the confession room, Shalin had a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss.

Shalin said that he was afraid for his life in the house. The actor further stated that he wanted to leave the reality show. Bigg Boss also informed Shalin that he would have to pay a penalty for doing the same. Shalin agreed and announced that he would make a voluntary exit from the show.

For unversed, Shalin, MC Stan, and Shiv got embroiled in an ugly spat with one another. It all started when Tina slipped and injured her ankle. Shalin ran to her and tried to help. However, Tina was in pain and asked him to leave her foot.

MC Stan told Shalin that if she is not comfortable and feeling pain, he can let the doctor treat her properly. But Shalin insisted and continued, saying that he knew how to deal with such injury. This made Stan angry and he left, abusing him. Shalin too lost his cool and said explicit things about the rapper's family. He came running towards Shalin. However, Shalin held Stan tight and Shiv intervened.

Soon Shiv was seen holding Shalin by his face and neck and asked him to leave Stan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also jumped in and stopped MC Stan from getting physical further.