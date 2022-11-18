Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: "She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot." Tina Datta reacts, saying: "Oh yes." Salman further added: "And I think Shalin is quite aware of it." Shalin reacted: "She is 20 years younger to me!"

Salman added: "Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?" Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home. To which, Salman replyed: "So leave, who has stopped you?"

Meanwhile, Salman also schooled MC Stan for using foul language and asked him to have the capacity to endure the same insults when hurled at him. Salman was referring to the incident involving Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv that happened on the show.

In a recent episode, Tina Datta slipped and injured her ankle. Shalin ran to her and tried to help. However, Tina was in pain and asked him to leave her foot. MC Stan told Shalin that if she is not comfortable and feeling pain, he can let the doctor treat her properly. But Shalin insisted and continued, saying that he knew how to deal with such injury.

This made Stan angry and he left, abusing him. Shalin too lost his cool and said explicit things about the rapper's family. He came running towards Shalin. However, Shalin held Stan tight and Shiv intervened. Soon Shiv was seen holding Shalin by his face and neck and asked him to leave Stan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also jumped in and stopped MC Stan from getting physical further.