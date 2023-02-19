Meerut: Actress Archana Gautam, who was the third runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, shared a video informing her fans of her visit to her hometown Meerut on Sunday. The actress via the video said that she will reach Delhi airport from Mumbai at 12 noon on Sunday and will take the road route to Meerut.

In the video, actress Archana Gautam said that she will come to Delhi by morning flight and after that will reach Meerut via road from Delhi. During this, she will also meet her fans in NCR, Haryana and Delhi, who are eagerly waiting for her. The actress said that she will visit the IIMT Engineering College in Meerut, urging her fans to come and meet her at the college.

Earlier, Archana Gautam's father had demanded police security in view of his daughter's visit to Meerut via road. Her father had informed that Archana will reach Mohan Nagar from Delhi Gate and from there she will reach Meerut via Muradnagar and Modinagar. During this, her fans will also be with Archana.

Archana will first pay a visit to Ambedkar Chowk, then will go to Partapur, Baghpat Adda, Begumpul, and Kachari and then will interact with media persons at Circuit House here. Significantly, Archana Gautam has also been a Congress candidate in 2022 from the Hastinapur assembly constituency of Meerut. During the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, she was given a ticket by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi from the Hastinapur assembly seat in Meerut. The 27-year-old has acted in many Bollywood films.

