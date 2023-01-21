Mumbai: In the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16, friends turned foes Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will be seen getting an earful from Bollywood superstar and show's host Salman Khan. While Shalin gets schooled for using derogatory language for Tina, the host also pulled Uttaran star for revealing Bhanot's scandalous secret to co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Tina under fire for despicable claims about Shalin:

In the promo of Bigg Boss 16 upcoming episode, Salman is seen blasting at Tina for talking ill about Shalin with co-contestant Priyanka. Tina recently made some despicable claims about Shalin. She was seen telling Priyanka that Shalin was desperate to meet her and form a 'team' before they entered the house, adding that the actor has demanded something 'cheap' from her.

In the promo, Salman in his stern voice is seen scolding Tina as she revealed that Shalin had demanded "cheap stuff" before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. Salman seemingly called out Tina's double standards as she "kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks when things were good with Shalin" and opened up only when things went south with him.

Tina Datta breaks down:

Tina Datta was seen in tears after Salman spoke about her conversation with Priyanka. Tina also tried to clear her side and said, "Aisa nahi tha sir" and started crying. But Salman was seemingly not in a mood to listen and said: "Aur koi limit rakhi, koi limit rakhi aapne?" In the promo, Tina is also heard saying that she wants to go home. "I am tired, I want to go home sir. Har cheez ka mere upar blame aa raha hai."

Salman schooled Shalin:

Not only Tina who will be seen facing Salman's irk. Shalin too will be under scanner for the derogatory remarks regarding Tina. When Shalin tried to defend himself saying it was just "one line" Salman emphasised "That is that one line only."

For unversed, last week Shalin claimed that Tina was the brain behind the planning, she called him 'dogla'. In anger, Shalin said that Tina has no integrity, and after she broke ties with him, she got close with MC Stan instantly.