Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting into a massive fight. The fireworks will also be seen after Shiv Thakare announces Priyanka Choudhary is more deserving to win ticket to finale rather than his Nimrit Ahluwalia.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors, Tina will threaten to slap Shalin if he questions her integrity. In the episode, the voice of Bigg Boss asked the contestants to vote for a change. While most of them offered a new name, Shalin stuck with Nimrit as the captain. This angered Tina and she accused him of playing mind games.

Tina said that Shalin has been plotting to dethrone Nimrit but wanted to come across as a friend to her, given she has the captaincy power. As Shalin claimed that Tina was the brain behind the planning, she called him 'dogla'. In anger, Shalin said that Tina has no integrity, and after she broke ties with him, she got close with MC Stan instantly.

Tina raised her hand and threatened to slap him for questioning her character. She also said that someone who didn't have respect for his ex-wife shouldn't talk about other women. Shalin said that this was Tina's biggest issue and that she is "complex".

Meanwhile, Shiv will be choosing Priyanka over his friend Nimrit for the ticket to finale week. Nimrit was given a ticket to finale without conducting a task. She was also immune from nominations as Bigg Boss did mention that all contestants will get a chance to compete for the ticket to finale and steal it from Nimrit. In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will give the housemates a chance to voice their opinion.

According to a promo shared by the channel, the voice of Bigg Boss will ask the contestants who deserve the ticket to the finale instead of Nimrit. While MC Stan will choose his best friend Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will give her name along with Shiv's.

Shiv will pick Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Nimrit and say: "Doosra naam mera Priyanka. Strong personality lagti hai pehele din se (She seems a strong personality from day 1)." This leaves Priyanka in splits. Nimrit will hit back that she can keep laughing but added: "Jo hass rahe hain naa log, yeh bhi yahi hain main bhi (Those who are laughing are here and so am I.)"