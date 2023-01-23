Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has hinted that he may launch Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bollywood. In the past, Salman has often been seen guiding Priyanka for her game in the show and has even taunted her for her behaviour. He had even once said that if she doesn't change her attitude, then she won't be getting any work.

Fate, however, has different plans for Priyanka as in the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Salman was seen telling Priyanka to meet him after Bigg Boss 16 as he has "something" for her. In the same episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka were seen talking about Salman's statement. Where Archana said the superstar meant that a "film" awaits her.

In Saturday's episode, Salman was seen speaking to former contestant Sajid Khan that he would want to work with Priyanka in the future, and he has plans to cast her in his movie. This is not the first time Salman has revealed what he thinks of Priyanka. Earlier, the superstar had told Priyanka that she is a complete package and has all the qualities to be a leading lady in films. But her attitude, according to Salman can come in her way to reach greater heights in her career.

Priyanka is one of the strongest contestants in the show who is being seen as a potential winner. The actor, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house with her Udaariyaan co-star Ankita Gupta has come a long way in the show. Now it will be interesting to see if Priyanka manages to lift the Bigg Boss 16 finale trophy and "something" that awaits her once she steps out of the house.