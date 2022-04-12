Hyderabad (Telangana): Released a couple of weeks ago, RRR is continuing its dream run as the movie surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. An overwhelmed S.S. Rajamouli is responding to reports of the movie's success with humility. Within 16 days of its worldwide release, RRR has reached the Rs 1,000 crore club, and also becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The Yamadonga director, said, "I'm grateful, humbled, and overwhelmed that I have not just one, but two such films (Baahubali and RRR) that received the kind of reception they did and entered the Rs 1,000 crore club." With the success of RRR, Rajamouli ascends to the top position among the Indian directors, with three of his titles (Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and RRR) in the top 10 list of Indian films worldwide.

"The biggest desire of every storyteller is to have as many people listen to his story as possible", Rajamouli explained. Talking about what makes his films wonders at the box office, the filmmaker said, "The success of both Baahubali 2 and RRR proves that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and transcend language barriers."

Rajamouli is also the only Indian director to make worldwide box office history with two films earning Rs 1,000 crore back to back - Baahubali 2 and RRR. Headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR is a fictional take on two Indian heroes, who had a major part in the freedom struggle. There was praise for the film's cinematic scale, action, drama, as well as RRR's popularity in overseas markets, like the UK where Indian films traditionally don't do well.

(With agency inputs)