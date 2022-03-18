Hyderabad (Telangana): In one of the recent promotional videos of RRR, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen having a casual chat, where the two stars admit that they were upset by the director's lack of empathy while on the sets. Rajamouli, who has earlier worked with Ram Charan and Jr NTR previously, too admitted that he doesn't show what he feels for his actors but that can not be translated in he cares or loves them any less.

RRR actors complained that they had to deal with the tough demands of Rajamouli, who is known to be a no-nonsense man, on the sets of his movie. In his chitchat with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Rajamouli asked his leading men whether they had days during RRR shoot when his behavior on set made them infuriated. To which, both the leading actors had interesting trivia to share.

"Rajamouli does not show any empathy while on the sets. Even if Charan or I had health issues, he would make us join the shoot, and complete the task," NTR complained. In response, Rajamouli said: "I have to control myself not to show empathy. If I start showing empathy and stop the show even for one day, it will cause a huge damage to the production house."

Ram Charan, on his part, admitted that there was a time when he got irked by Rajamouli's behaviour. "I was not feeling well and Rajamouli still wanted me to come down and start shooting. He said that a thousand people have come down to work on the sets, so it will be a waste of money if I didn't show up," Ram Charan recalled.

