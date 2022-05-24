Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that Darlings, her debut film as a producer, will premiere on streaming platform Netflix. The 29-year-old actor is starring in and producing the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bhatt shared the news of the film's Netflix debut on her social media handles. "Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello? #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix" the actor wrote alongside a promotional video, also featuring co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings, a dark comedy, marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. It explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Bhatt and streamer Netflix are yet to announce the official release date of the film. Darlings features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.

