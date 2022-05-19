Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to begin a new chapter in her career. The actor is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut is known and now she is jetting off to commence shooting for Heart of Stone. The actor on Thursday took to social media to announce her departure from Mumbai for the Hollywood project.

Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the update on her Hollywood debut. The actor shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! 😬😬😬. Wish me luckkkkkkk 🎈🎈🤓🤓."

As reported earlier, Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix's Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role. The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset.

Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

