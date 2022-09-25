Hyderabad (Telangana): Just like us, Shah Rukh Khan too is waiting for Pathaan release. But the actor is only adding up to anticipation as he dropped a super hot picture from the highly anticipated film. Keeping fans on their toes for a long time now, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning image from the upcoming action-thriller drama Pathaan.

On Sunday, SRK took to Instagram to share his latest picture from Pathaan. The 56-year-old is seen flaunting his chiseled body in the shirtless image. Sharing the image, SRK gave it a Silsila twist.

The actor tweaked Javed Akhtar's lines Main Aur Meri Tanhaai and wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan,"

In the picture, SRK looks fierce while posing shirtless and showcasing his abs. The actor returns with his signature long locks for Pathaan. Soon after SRK dropped his shirtless image, fans swamped hic comment section with fire and red heart emojis. SRK's followers also blamed the star for making it tough for them to wait for the film's release with his latest shirtless picture.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. The film marks fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and SRK after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.