Mumbai: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen driving a bright blue luxurious Aston Martin at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using the swanky piece of automobile with expired insurance. Ranveer's team, however, refuted the allegations and produced proof for the same.

A video of Ranveer driving his favourite luxury car went viral as an online user accused the actor of driving the car with expired insurance. The user even went on to mention Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them. The user wrote: "Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!" The date on Ranveer's licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, is June 28, 2020.

The Mumbai Police replied to the user that they have notified the Mumbai Traffic police. Ranveer's fans reportedly started trolling the user, who made the complaint as the traffic police got the details. Upon learning that the expired insurance news was wrong, the user deleted his tweet and apologised to the actor on micro-blogging.

The actor has not commented on the issue but his team has refuted the claims with proof. Singh’s team shut down all the rumours and shared proof of his valid insurance policy. Check it out below:

Ranveer Singh’s team shared proof of his valid insurance policy

Earlier, Ranveer made headlines for his bold photoshoot for a magazine. The actor even faced FIR and was questioned by Mumbai Police for the same. Ranveer recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police last month over an FIR filed against him in a nude photo shoot case. As per information accessed from Mumbai Police, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.