Hyderabad (Telangana): Tejasswi Prakash is seemingly enjoying the best phase of her career. The Bigg Boss 15 winner, who won millions of hearts with her performances in television shows, is now all set to enthrall the audience with her film debut.

On Monday, Tejasswi took to social media to share the poster of her Marathi debut film Man Kasturi Re. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Abhinay L Berde, who is also making his big screen debut with the film. Abhinay is the son of late Marathi icon Laxmikant Berde.

Man Kasturi Re is helmed by Snaket Mane who has earlier directed films like Khari Biscuit (2019) and Pari Hoon Main (2018). The film is a love story wherein Tejasswi plays a young girl named Shruti. Set in Mumbai, the film is billed as a new-age romantic drama. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 4.

After Man Kasturi Re, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in School College Ani Life which is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty. Tejasswi will be seen alongside Karan Kishore Parab in the film.

READ | Tejasswi Prakash is grace personified in floral saree and backless blouse- see pics

Meanwhile, on the small screen, Tejasswi is busy with her much-live television show Naagin 6.