Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's dating rumours refuse to die even after months of their viral video that set many tounges wagging. While the rumoured couple is going strong from what the speculation around their love life suggests but the actors are far from accepting the same. When asked about her alleged romance with the Gully Boy star, Tamannaah resorted to a stereotypical answer.

From taking the internet by storm with their kissing video from New Year's party in Goa, to Vijay's Valentine's Day post featuring a pair of feet, the buzz around Tamannaah and Mr. Varma's dating life is only growing stronger. The Baahubali star, however, denies being in love. Talking to a webloid, when quizzed about dating Vijay, the actor said, they have done a film together and would not indulge in refuting rumours as she doesn't feel that it is necessary for her to do so.

Tamannaah also spoke about how the shelf life of women in films is cut short once they are married. Bhatia also said that she fails to understand why people are so interested in getting her married as every now and then there are reports of her wedding with a certain doctor or a businessman.

The 33-year-old actor, who recently completed 18 years in films, will next be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer. She also has Neflix's highly anticipated anthology Lust Stories coming up with Vijay. The rumoured lovebirds will be seen sharing screen space in a segment helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.