Hyderabad: Actor Swara Bhasker has shared a sneak peek of how her wedding celebrations have started with the arrival of guests. They started the festivities by dancing to the dhol beats, and then Swara and her mother briefly joined them. After registering her marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, the actor is fully prepared to celebrate her wedding in Delhi.

Sheer Qorma director Faraz Arif Ansari posted a video from Swara's house on Twitter with a caption that read, "And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar." In the video, Swara can be seen sitting on a chair donning a green sharara. The actor is seen dancing to the dhol beats while Fahad is seen dancing with the other guests before he sits down with her. As guests arrive for the celebrations, two dhol players are seen enlivening the atmosphere at Swara's residence.

Swara also posted videos wherein her mother is seen rushing with a visitor. Another video shows her mother watching the dhol players from a distance while keeping her hands over her ears. As she gears up for her big day, Swara posted a selfie on Friday in which she could be seen wearing a face pack, and captioned it, "Bridal much?" She also posted a selfie of herself and Fahad and disclosed the hashtag for their wedding which is #SwaadAnusaar.

The wedding festivities will start with a mehendi ceremony, a sundowner, and a sangeet ceremony. There will be a qawwali session and an afternoon will be dedicated to Carnatic music. On March 16, the couple will throw a wedding reception in Delhi. Swara surprised her followers on social media when she revealed her engagement with Fahad last month. She posted a video montage wherein she dropped hints about how she met and fell in love with Fahad.