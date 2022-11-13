Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was halted in his tracks by the Mumbai Airport Customs sleuths for carrying several expensive watches and other high-priced gadgets, here on Saturday, officials said. The Customs Department stopped Khan and other persons travelling with him from Sharjah to Mumbai as they were in possession of Apple Watch, six other high-value gadgets in their baggage when they arrived by a private flight.

After a thorough search following the screening of their luggage by the Air Intelligence Unit at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the pricey items were discovered, worth around Rs 17.85 lakh. Based on this valuation, the Customs slapped a duty of Rs 6.83 lakh or around 38.5 per cent, on the actor and his team and they were allowed to leave this afternoon.

The private flight landed around 12.50 a.m. at CSMIA from Sharjah, where Khan had gone to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. On Friday, he was conferred with the Global Icon of Cinema & Cultural Narrative Award for his contribution to international culture and films.

READ | All you need to know about SRK's massively mounted action sequence in Salman's Tiger 3

On the film front, SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Film's teaser which was released on SRK's 57th birthday has been lapped up well by the audience. The actor also has Jawan coming up next with Tamil director Atlee. The action drama will also feature Tamil superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Following this, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.