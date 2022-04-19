Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most anticipated films in Hindi cinema. After the makers kept fans waiting for a long and keeping details related to the project under the wraps, King Khan has now announced the film with an interesting video.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh took to his social media handles to share a promotional video of his film with Hirani which is titled Dunki. Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 @taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial."

As reported earlier, the makers will kickstart the filming in Mumbai's Film City Studios where a set of Punjab village is erected. Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will also be shooting in the fields of Punjab in either April or May. Though the film will be majorly shot in Mumbai, the team will be flying to the UK and then to Budapest for a 10-day schedule. The film will feature Tappsee Pannu as leading lady. Dunki is slated to hit big screens on December 22, 2023.