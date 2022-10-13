Mumbai: On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, when many women in north India keep fast for the long life of their husbands, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has decided to do something special for them and talked about opening centres for them in UP, Punjab, Bihar, and other states. The actor, who has worked in movies such as 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'R... Rajkumar' and many more, he is often seen becoming a helping hand for the needy.

Now, on this very special festival for women in India, he has come forward for them. He said: "I wanted to open these centres for a while now. The idea is to provide the tools necessary for these women to empower themselves. It is very important for a country to progress, and for women to be capable of financial independence."

He added that he wants to help women by helping them learn skills for getting better opportunities for work and especially for those, who have to earn for their families and also for the education of their children. "Oftentimes, we see families where women are the sole breadwinners, I want to provide them with the necessary skill sets to get better jobs and improve their condition," added Sonu. (IANS)