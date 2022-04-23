Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has joined Sidharth Malhotra to star in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Saturday. While there is no official confirmation, the project is said to be a series with Shetty serving as its showrunner.

Welcoming Shilpa onboard, the Instagram account of Prime Video posted a picture of the actor and wrote, "When we say she is a force we mean it. Stoked to welcome the brilliant @theshilpashetty to Indian Police Force. The ride has just begun ⚡ #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming @sidmalhotra @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez." Shilpa also posted the still and wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! 🇮🇳👮‍♀️🚔💪."

The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Shetty's cop universe includes films like the Singham franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar.