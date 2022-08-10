Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shilpa Shetty got injured while shooting for Rohit Shetty's action series Indian Police Force. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself saying that she will be "out of action for 6 weeks." The actor joined Shetty's high-octane OTT debut series Indian Police Force in April and was busy shooting for the project in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram to share a picture wherein she is seen seated in a wheelchair wearing a cast on her left leg. Following the mishap, Shilpa is seemingly advised to take rest for six weeks but the smile on her face remained intact as seen in the picture.

The 47-year-old received get well soon messages from fans, followers and family as she dropped the update on her social media. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally😂😜 🤦🏽‍♀️ Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega 🙏🤲🏼."

She summed up the post with, "Prayers always work 😇 With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra ♥️🧿✨." Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty was among the firsts to react and worte, "My munki strongest 💪🏻💪🏻 ❤️❤️❤️," while Sophie Choudry said, "Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa ❤️."

READ | Shilpa Shetty commences Sukhee shoot, Shamita says 'All the best Munki'

Indian Police Force aside, Shilpa will also be seen in the upcoming film Sukhee, which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others. The shooting of the film was wrapped up last month.