Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being widely reported since earlier this year. Neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news so far. While fans are awaiting to see Shehnaaz in Hindi film, reports of her exit from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have come as a great disappointment.

In April, media reports suggested that Shehnaaz, who last acted in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, will be seen opposite Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While Ayush is reportedly no more part of the film, reports of Shehnaaz too being replaced in the film are doing rounds of the tinselville.

A source close to the project, however, confirmed to a news portal that Shehnaaz is very much a part of the movie. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Raghav Juyal. Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also feature Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan base on social media, which has been supporting her ever since the demise of Sidharth Shukla, with whom she had grown close during Bigg Boss 13. The actor has built a strong social media presence with 11.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.