Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a threat mail from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang on Saturday. Bishnoi, his assistant Goldy Brar, and another individual have been charged for making threats against the actor in a complaint filed with Bandra Police in Mumbai. One of Salman's friends has now revealed the threat mail.

Salman's friend Prashant Gunjalkar reported the incident to the police after the actor's personal assistant received the threat mail. According to Prashant, Goldy Brar in the threat mail asked the actor if he had seen the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, and demanded Salman apologize for killing a blackbuck or prepare to 'face the consequences'. The mail read, "Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega." Lawrence Bishnoi is currently being held in Tihar jail.

The case was registered under IPC sections 120-B (Punishment for Criminal Conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation), and 34 (Common Intention). According to Mumbai police, the e-mail is being examined. The criminal has also threatened the star in the past. In 2018, when the blackbuck poaching case trial was in progress, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman Khan had offended the Bishnois, a sect whose tenets include a love of animals. The actor was ultimately cleared of the charge.

The Maharashtra government in November last year, decided to provide a Y+ grade of security by the Mumbai police to Salman Khan in response to recent threats made against him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman Khan has had private security for a long time. His primary guard, Gurmeet Singh a.k.a. Shera, keeps watch on him.